27 Asst Commandants of Coast Guard complete training

Officers included 14 women of the 72nd and 73rd batches

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A total of 27 Assistant Commandants, including 14 women, of the 72nd and 73rd batches passed out from the Indian Coast Guard Training Centre (CGTC), Kochi, on Tuesday, after completing the CG Law and Operations Course.

A passing-out parade that was reviewed by Inspector General Dinesh Rajaputhran, Commander of Coast Guard Region (Andaman and Nicobar), marked the culmination of the technical courses for the trainee officers. The event was held at Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4, Kochi, on the day. They were imparted instructions on Coast Guard-specific subjects like maritime law, search and rescue, boarding, fisheries monitoring and control, prevention and control of marine pollution and other subjects related to the CG Charter of Duties, during the 11-week course.

The trainees also underwent capsule courses at the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) on fisheries technology, and at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN) in Customs, rummaging, and narcotics control. The training was done with emphasis on building up professional calibre, practical broad-based knowledge and critical thinking skills which are the key requisites for manning modern platforms of the Coast Guard and handling critical and dynamic situations at sea.