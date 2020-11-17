2,682 file nomination papers in district

156 submit papers for Corporation election

As many as 2,682 candidates filed their nomination papers in the district on Monday for the upcoming local body elections, the district administration said.

As many as 2,060 nominations were filed for the elections to the three-tier panchayats, while 177 nominations were filed for the block panchayat polls and 41 for the district panchayat polls. For the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, 156 candidates filed their nominations while 248 candidates filed nominations for the elections to the four municipalities in the district.

Meanwhile, District Collector Navjot Khosa reminded candidates to strictly adhere to the election code of conduct during their campaigns. Vehicles, including two-wheelers, should be used for the campaign purposes after obtaining the due authorisation from the returning officers concerned, she said.

The permits should be displayed on the front of the vehicle. Vehicle authorised for the use of one candidate cannot be used by another candidate. Use of loudspeakers is banned between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Public meetings and rallies also are banned during this period.

Loudspeakers should be used only after obtaining the permission of the police, the Collector said. Owners of licensed weapons should surrender them at the police stations, the Collector said.