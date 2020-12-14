268 more test positive in Thrissur district

Thrissur district registered 268 COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 575 people recovered from the disease.
There are 5,629 active cases and 126 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.
So far 65,893 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 59,779 people recovered from the disease.
According to official statistics, 252 people, including two health workers, contracted the disease through local transmission on Monday.
17 children
Of them, 34 patients are above the age of 60 and 17 children below the age of 10. In all 3,929 patients are under home observation.
On Monday, 177 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 3m387 samples were collected for tests.
Palakkad district recorded 190 COVID-19 cases and 291 recoveries on Monday. When 90 of the new cases contracted the virus through direct interaction with infected persons, the source of infection could not be traced in 93 cases.
Five health workers and two persons who came from across the borders are among the new cases in Palakkad.
The number of active cases currently under treatment in Palakkad reached 4,153.
Most of them are under observation at their respective homes.
(With contributions from Palakkad bureau)
