2,676 fresh COVID cases in Kerala

State’s active caseload is 19,416

Kerala recorded 2,676 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 60,962 samples were tested.

Ernakulam with 503 cases registered the highest number of infections followed by Thiruvananthapuram (500) and Kozhikode (249).

The State’s death toll due to the pandemic rose to 47,794 with 11 recent deaths and 342 mortalities attributed to COVID-19 as per the Supreme Court guidelines added to the list.

Of the 2,676 cases, 2,453 were attributed to contact and 42 people had arrived from outside the State. The source of infection of 156 persons was yet to be identified. As many as 1,399 were breakthrough infections and 140 had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 771 were unvaccinated.

The active caseload in the State as on Friday was 19,416, of which 10.4% were admitted to hospitals. A total of 1,11,110 persons were under surveillance in various districts, with 1,07,564 under home/ institutional quarantine and 3,546 under observation in hospitals.

The authorities have imposed strict restrictions in six wards where the Weekly Infection Population ratio is higher than 10.

An official pressnote here said 2,742 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative.