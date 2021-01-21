2,67,31,509 figure in the voters’ list

Public can continue to add their names in the voters’ list: Meena

In all, 2,67,31,509 voters figure in the final voters' list published for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The public can access the rolls, published on Wednesday, on the website ceo.kerala.gov.in, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Thursday. Of the total electors, 1,37,79,263 are women, 1,29,52,025 are men and 221 are transgender persons. First-time voters aged 18 and 19 number 2,99,258.

As many as 5,79,835 voters have been newly enrolled in the list, Mr. Meena said. As part of the summary revision of the electoral rolls, 1,56,413 names were deleted. This included names of the deceased and people who have shifted elsewhere and double entries. The final voters list published for the 2016 Assembly polls had contained 2,54,08,711 voters.

More time to add names

Mr. Meena made it clear that people who are eligible can still add their names to the electoral rolls. “The public can still add their names in the voters’ list. We have not closed the online application process. The names of the new applicants will feature in the supplementary list which will be published 10 days before the withdrawal of nominations,” Mr. Meena said.

The rolls are also available at taluk and village offices and with the booth-level officers (BLOs) for verification.

Malappuram tops

Among the districts, Malappuram has the highest number of voters (32,14,943) and the highest number of women voters (16,07,004). Wayanad has the lowest number of voters; 6,07,068.

Transgender voters

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of transgender voters. Of the total 221 voters in this category, 57 are in Thiruvananthapuram. Kozhikode stands second with 42 transgender voters and Thrissur third with 26. The final voters list in 2016 contained 119 transgender voters. The increase in the number is encouraging and an indication of the change in the attitude of society, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Malappuram has 17 voters in the transgender category, Kottayam and Kannur 15 each, Kollam 13, Ernakulam 12, Palakkad 10, Pathanamthitta 4, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kasaragod three each and Wayanad one.

As per the final voters' list, Kerala has 6,21,401 voters who are 80 or above, and 1,33,005 voters in the people with disabilities (PwD) category. Service voters number 56,759 and NRI voters 90,709. Kozhikode has the highest number of NRI voters at 34,216. Kozhikode also has the highest number of first-time voters at 40,867.

Voters accounted for 75.73% of the population of the State as per the final voters' list in 2020. Now it has risen to 76.55%, Mr. Meena said.