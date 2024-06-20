GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2.65 kg of gold seized at Karipur

Published - June 20, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Air Customs officers at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, seized 2.65 kg gold compound valued at ₹1.9 crore from different passengers who arrived from the Arabian Gulf on Thursday.

When gold compound weighing 884 gm was seized from a passenger who came from Riyadh, 646 gm smuggled in gold was seized from another passenger who came from Ras-al-Khaima. Both of them had concealed the gold in their bodies.

In another case, 687 gm gold compound was found pasted inside the sole of the shoes of a passenger as well as inside the jeans worn by him. Similarly, gold compounds weighing 59 gm, 131 gm and 244 gm were found pasted on belt buckle, dipped on two night-wear clothes, and pasted on two paper sheets.

The Customs officers also thwarted two attempts to smuggle in 8,000 and 4,000 sticks of cigarettes valued at ₹1.44 lakh by different passengers.

