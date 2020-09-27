263 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

27 September 2020 19:56 IST

Pathanamthitta on Sunday recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day with 263 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

Of the fresh cases, 201 persons including five health workers contracted the virus through local transmission while 15 cases came from abroad. The remaining 47 cases had come from other States.

Meanwhile, the contact source of at least 29 cases were yet to be identified. With 150 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 1,827 active cases.