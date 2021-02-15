₹2,613.38-cr. projects get KIIFB nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 February 2021 21:11 IST

Funds for upgrade of schools, universities, hospitals

As many as 77 projects estimated to cost ₹2,613.38 crore has been given the nod by the executive and governing body of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) that met here on Monday.

With the approvals, the KIIFB funds provided to infrastructure and development projects has risen to ₹63,250.66 crore. Of these, ₹43,250.66 crore is for 889 infrastructure projects and ₹20,000 crore for six land acquisition projects.

The KIIFB executive and governing body has given the nod on Monday for the upgrade of 147 schools at a cost of ₹433.46 crore and ₹175.12 crore for the infrastructure development of the Universities of Kerala, Kozhikode and Kannur and revamp of the College of Arts and Science, Thazava.

Hospitals

A sum of ₹1,106.51 crore has been provided for development of hospitals, including the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, Malabar Cancer Centre and General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; ₹504. 53 crore for roads under PWD; ₹42.93 crore for construction of new cinema complexes at Vaikom, Payam and Kakkanad; ₹1,287 crore for modernisation of the Kalady market; and ₹52.48 crore for three projects by the Water Resources Department.

The Industries Department has been given ₹62.76 crore for the Oncology Park in Alappuzha and ₹200 crore for acquiring land of the Hindustan News Print. A sum of ₹169.99 crore has been given for construction of court complexes in Pathanamthitta, Nedumkandam, Peerumeedu, Palakkad and Koothuparamba and ₹42.99 crore to the Fisheries Department for the modernisation of 17 fish markets.