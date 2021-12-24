2,605 new cases of COVID-19 in State

The State on Friday registered 2,605 new cases of COVID-19 infection when 55,928 samples were tested.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts registered the highest number of infections logging 534, 496 and 252 cases respectively. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 4.65.

With 31 COVID deaths reported and 311 deaths accounted for as per the Supreme Court guidelines, the death toll rose to 46,203.

As many as six wards in local bodies with Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 10 were placed under strict COVID control regulations. Of the 1,29,501 persons currently under observation in various districts, 1,25,605 are under home/ institutional quarantine and 3,896 in hospitals.

An official pressnote issued by the Health department said only 8.8% of the active caseload of 25,586 were admitted to hospitals or field hospitals for treatment.

Of the new cases, 1,407 were fully vaccinated and 173 had received the first dose, while 663 were unvaccinated. Thirteen of the infected persons had arrived from outside the State and 2,427 had been infected through contact.

The pressnote said 3,281 patients recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, 97.5% of the eligible population (2,60,58,097 persons) received the first dose of the vaccine, while 76.4% (2,04,31,147 persons) received both doses.