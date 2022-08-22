26,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccine ready for distribution in hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 26,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccine have been made available for distribution to hospitals across the State, a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office has said.

The testing of the vaccines have been completed at the Central Drug testing laboratories. More vaccine will be made available as and when testing formalities are completed.

There has been a significant increase in the number of people arriving at hospitals, seeking anti-rabies vaccine, following dog or cat bites. In many districts, dog bite incidents have gone up two to three fold, following which, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. was forced to procure anti-rabies vaccine in additional quantities.

The vaccine procured is being distributed to all hospitals.