Kerala

26 persons under observation for COVID-19

A total of 26 persons were under observation in the district that included two tourists coming from COVID-19 affected areas.

An official of the Health Department said that no positive case had so far been reported in the district.

Blood samples of two persons were collected on Monday, the official said.

12 cases

He also said that 12 cases were under observation till Sunday.

One of the two cases reported on Monday was a tourist who came from Delhi.

The other person was said to have had interactions with those reported positive for the virus in Pathanamthitta.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020

