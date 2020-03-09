26 persons under observation for COVID-19

A total of 26 persons were under observation in the district that included two tourists coming from COVID-19 affected areas.
An official of the Health Department said that no positive case had so far been reported in the district.
Blood samples of two persons were collected on Monday, the official said.
12 cases
He also said that 12 cases were under observation till Sunday.
One of the two cases reported on Monday was a tourist who came from Delhi.
The other person was said to have had interactions with those reported positive for the virus in Pathanamthitta.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.