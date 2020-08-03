26 new cases in Idukki

IDUKKI

03 August 2020 23:40 IST

18 had returned from other States and abroad

Twenty-six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Idukki on Monday. Eight of them, two each from Edavetty and Elappara and one each from Konnathadi, Vandiperiyar, Peerumade, and Karimkunnam, contracted the disease through local transmission.

Sixteen of the newly infected persons had returned from other States and two from Gulf countries. On Monday, 51 persons recovered.

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani, in charge of Idukki’s COVID-19 control measures, said people should be vigilant in preventing local transmission of the virus.

