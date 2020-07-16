26 new cases in Idukki

Twenty-six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

Those tested positive included four persons who returned from the Gulf and nine from other States. Of the 13 persons who contracted the disease through local transmission, the source of infection in six cases is unknown.

This included a 37-year-old woman staff of a veterinary hospital, two couples from Rajakkad, and a 30-year-old man from Elappara, a private telecom worker at Kakkanad.

A man who was in quarantine was found dead on Thursday. Pandyan, 74, of Pethotty, near Rajakkad, was found dead in his house. Pandyan was a Tamil Nadu native who worked at Rajakkad.