26 lakh file for enrolment as voters

Steep increase in application catches SEC off-guard

A whopping 26 lakh applications have been filed for enrolment as voters in the electoral list as the deadline for enlistment ended last week.

The elections to the local bodies of the State, which are due next month, would be held on the basis of the final list to be released on September 26.

The unusual number of applications has caught those at the State Election Commission (SEC) off-guard as the agency was anticipating only an increase of around 4 lakh voters.

On the list

Kerala had 2.62 crore voters on the electoral list released by the Election Commission of India in February this year. The numbers went up to 2,62,24,000 when the list was updated by the SEC on June 17, this year.

The massive increase in the number of applications could be construed as an indication of the interest of the voters in the democratic process, said Election Commission sources, while conforming the number of applications.

Though there has been a steep increase in the number of applications, the real number of voters would emerge only after the scrutiny of the applications, said SEC V. Bhaskaran, told The Hindu.

A large number of expatriates and those working in neighbouring States, who had returned to Kerala following the outbreak of the pandemic, might have submitted their applications hoping to exercise their franchise. This could be one factor, which led to the steep increase in the number of applications, explained Mr. Bhaskaran.

Duplication

There is also the possibility of a large number of voters submitting multiple applications after failing to affix their photographs or providing the required details. This duplication could also have contributed to the increase in the numbers, he reasoned.

The scrutiny of applications will be over by September 23 and duplications deleted. If required, the voters would be asked to produce documents for verification. Voters need not personally appear for providing the details and the documents can be submitted online. Those who have missed the enrolment will be provided the final opportunity just before the elections, he said.