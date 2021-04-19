26 doctors of Kottayam MCH test positive in a month

KOTTAYAM

19 April 2021 20:50 IST

37 employees of Kanjirappally fire station, 10 officers of Pala police station positive

Even as the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam reported a slight decrease on Monday, the pandemic has begun to affect normal life in the district.

With 26 doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) testing positive for the virus this month, the functioning of the hospital has been hit to a great extent. Apart from 26 doctors, 22 nurses, eight medical students and 20 employees of other departments have tested positive for the virus infection.

Taking a serious note of the situation, the medical college authorities have convened a meeting of various department heads on Tuesday to chalk out plans for countering the emergency situation.

According to hospital sources, the pulmonary medicine and surgery departments were most hit by the current wave of pandemic outbreak. In view of the situation, the services at the MCH are likely to be cut short to emergency services and COVID-19 treatment only.

Meanwhile, the Fire Safety and Rescue Office at Kanjirappally has been temporarily shut after 37 out of 45 employees tested positive for the disease over the past five days. In view of the development, plans are afoot to open a temporary fire station at the location.

Besides the fire station, at least 10 officers attached to the police station at Pala too tested positive for the virus infection.

Meanwhile, the district on Monday reported 973 fresh cases with the test positivity rate coming down to 18.73% from 20%. With 181 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases among the local bodies.

The total number of cases has jumped from less than 3,000 to 7,932 in the past one week alone. Though only 1,335 out of the 6,851 patients have been admitted to various treatment centres, the sudden increase in patients may change the situation in coming days.

According to authorities, a total of 2,029 beds are currently vacant in the district.