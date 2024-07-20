₹2.6 crore sanctioned to promote vegetable cultivation in Kollam  

The government has sanctioned ₹2.6 crore for vegetable cultivation in the district under the comprehensive vegetable cultivation development scheme. The project is being implemented with the aim of attaining self-sufficiency in vegetable cultivation and ensuring food safety. As part of the project, the vegetables required in the district will be cultivated at homesteads.

Two lakh vegetable seed sachets, 2.5 lakh vegetable seedlings and 10,000 perennial vegetable saplings will be made available under the scheme. Krishi Bhavans will distribute 10,000 hybrid vegetable seed sachets to small-scale farmers, farmer collectives and commercial farmers for free. Small-scale farmers who have been cultivating more than five cents of land will also receive 4 lakh hybrid vegetable seedlings.

Financial aid

Up to ₹1 lakh per hectare will be provided as financial assistance for cultivation of vegetables in open spaces. As part of promoting vegetable cultivation on a commercial basis, clusters of five hectares each formed at the panchayat level will be given financial assistance of ₹1,25,000 per cluster. While pandal types will get ₹25,000 per hectare for farming in staggered cluster component, non-pandal types will be provided ₹20,000 per hectare. To promote rain shelter units, financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 will be provided. A subsidy of ₹25,000 per hectare will be offered for the expansion of cultivation of traditional vegetable varieties on a commercial basis.