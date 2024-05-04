ADVERTISEMENT

26 cows, three buffaloes die due to sunstroke in Kozhikode since January

May 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 26 cows and three she-buffaloes have died due to sunstroke in Kozhikode district since January this year.

This was revealed on Saturday by the Department of Animal Husbandry. A release said the State government had decided to release ₹16,400 per head of cattle as compensation. Officials said the highest number of deaths, including those of dairy cattle, happened in March and April when the temperature levels soared beyond normal. Eighteen grama panchayats in the district reported such incidents.

Farmers need to inform the nearest veterinary hospital about the death and take steps for the post-mortem examination of the animal. A photo of the cow along with the post-mortem report should be submitted to the department to get the compensation.

