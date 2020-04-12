26 COVID-19 patients leave hospital

The Kasaragod district, which witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, breathed a sigh a relief after 26 affected patients got discharged after treatment at the Kasaragod General Hospital on Sunday.

The number of cases, which had touched 166 in the district, has come down to 105, with 61 patients so far discharged from the hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, on Sunday, he said.

Dr. Ramdas said this was not the first time that such a large number of patients were cured in a hospital. The recovery rate is 37% here when the same in the U.S. is 5.7% and in India it is 11.4%, he said.

On Friday, 22 patients from Kasaragod were discharged from hospitals, including Kasaragod General Hospital, Kanhangad District Hospital, Kozhikode Medical College and Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The DMO said it was also noteworthy that none of the victims died in the district and he thanked the special officer, district administration, police, doctors, nurses and other health workers for their help in achieving this feat.

Meanwhile, in the district, 10,374 people are under observation. This includes 10,126 patients in home quarantine and 248 in hospitals.