25th IFFK to begin on Wednesday

The silver jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will get off to a start on Wednesday at the Nishagandhi auditorium here.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 6 p.m. at a function to be presided over by Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K Balan.
Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will be the chief guest of the event. French New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for this year. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be accepting the award on Godard’s behalf at the inaugural function.
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran will release a book on Jean-Luc Godard by handing a copy over to D. Suresh Kumar, president, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will release the festival handbook by handing it over to filmmaker T.K. Rajeev Kumar.
Rani George, Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs, Kamal, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman, festival director Beena Paul, and C. Ajoy, secretary, will also participate. The inaugural function will be followed by the screening of the opening film Quo Vadis, Aida?
A total of 2,500 passes have been issued in the Thiruvananthapuram region. As many as 2,164 seats have been arranged across five theatres in the city. Apart from the screening of films, the IFFK will also host online forums and events, and will have the presence of prominent film personalities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath