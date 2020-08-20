25th IFFK likely to go online

If there is no let-up in pandemic situation by February next year

If there is no let-up in the COVID-19 situation, the keenly-awaited 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is likely to be held as an online event.

Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan indicated on Thursday that the government would consider an online version if the silver jubilee edition cannot be held in cinema halls at the festival’s permanent venue, Thiruvananthapuram, by February next year.

The government hopes that the event can be organised by January or February, 2021, if it cannot be held in December this year, Mr. Balan said. An online version of IFFK would be considered if a regular event was impossible even by then, he said in a statement.

Preparation time

“Usually, we kick off activities related to the organisation of the IFFK by June-July every year. You need five to six months if you want to organise the event properly in December. This year, COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram have affected our activities,” said Kamal, chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. “We hope that the event can be organised as it is done every year. If that is not possible by February, then an online version would be considered,” Mr. Kamal said.

Meanwhile, the Docuscape IDSFFK Winners Online Film Festival organised by the academy is beginning on Friday. This online event, which is on till August 28, will screen 29 films.

The 24th IFFK was held from December 6 to December 13 in 2019. Mr. Balan added that the government had also initiated steps to select the winners of the State Film Awards. Entries for the State Television Awards also had been accepted, the Minister said.