25th death anniversary of Podipara observed

Published - June 20, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 25th death anniversary of George Joseph Podipara, the first legislator of Ettumanur, will be observed at a function here on Saturday. The event, organised by the Ettumanur Janakeeya Vikasana Samithi, will be inaugurated by Congress leader K.C. Joseph. Varghese P. Punnoose, Principal of Government Medical College in Kottayam, will deliver the keynote address.

Mr. Podipara is credited with establishing numerous institutions, including the medical college and KE College in Mannam. He is also recognised for his role in developing the road network in Kottayam’s backwater landscape, connecting the Cherthala and Vaikom regions with the medical college.

According to event organisers, a meeting attended by Cooperation Minister V.N Vasavan in 2021 decided to rename the roundabout in front of the medical college as “George Joseph Podipara Round.” The Arppookkara and Athirampuzha grama panchayats, along with the Kottayam Municipal Council, supported this decision. However, no actions have been taken since then, and representations have been submitted to the State government.

