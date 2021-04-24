2,584 in Thrissur, 1,512 in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

24 April 2021 23:39 IST

Police tighten restrictions on people’s movement and gatherings, registration must to enter State

The police tightened the restrictions on people’s movement and gatherings in Palakkad on Saturday in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The police checked motorists at various points and slapped fines on those who were found to have violated the COVID-19 protocol.

A total of 1,512 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad on Saturday.

Even though there was no lockdown, the police did not permit people to move around freely and for casual and flimsy reasons. Only those who came out for solid reasons were allowed to proceed. Many were sent back home by the police.

KSRTC services

Although public transport was functional, there was a dip in the number of passengers. Many private buses stopped services by afternoon. The police allowed people to travel by bus after screening. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conducted 37 services on Saturday.

Apart from long-distance services to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, the KSRTC plied local services up to Walayar. Tamil Nadu government had restricted buses from Kerala in view of the COVID-19 situation.

People going to Tamil Nadu from Palakkad depend on the KSRTC up to the Walayar border, and then cross the border on foot before catching a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus.

Most shops in Palakkad district remained closed on Saturday. The condition is likely to be the same on Sunday. Restaurants offered parcel services.

Although the higher secondary examination went off peacefully, several students without own vehicles struggled to reach the exam centres and to return home.

The industrial sector at Kanjikode functioned normally on Saturday. The police intensified inspection at the Walayar border. None was allowed to come in from across the border without registering on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

Although vaccination was held at several hospitals in Palakkad, the usual rush was not seen in hospitals.

The police said none would be allowed to travel without proper documents on Sunday.

Active cases

As many as 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thrissur on Saturday while 684 people recovered from the disease.

There are 17,372 active cases in the district and 105 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 1,27,267 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,09,247 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,550 people, including 15 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact. Of them, 345 are above the age of 60 and 147 are below the age of 10. In all, 12,559 people are in home care.

So far 5,52,765 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine in the district while 90,849 people have taken the second dose.