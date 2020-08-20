257 recoveries, 130 new COVID-19 infections in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

20 August 2020 23:54 IST

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kozhikode district on Thursday was almost double the number of new infections when 257 people were cured and 130 others were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Two deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday and late on Wednesday. The deceased are men aged 82 and 70 from Mavoor and Ambalakandi in the district. The body fluid samples of the man from Mavoor had been sent to the National Institute of Virology lab at Alappuzha for confirmation, said hospital sources.

Of the new cases, 107 are through local transmission of the infection, nine had returned from abroad and four from other States. The source of infection of 10 people is not known. The number of local infections within Kozhikode Corporation was 48, Thamarassery 13, and Unnikulam 10. The number of active cases from the district stands at 1,122.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 356 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday. While 337 of them contracted the infection though local contacts, the source of infection in 20 cases could not be traced. Nine health workers are among those who tested positive. Fifteen new patients came from abroad and four from other States.

As many as 108 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday. As many as 2,656 persons are currently under treatment in Malappuram. More than 40,300 people are quarantined across the district.

In Palakkad

Sixty-five persons tested positive in Palakkad on Thursday. The district also registered 91 recoveries.

While 28 persons got the infection through local contacts, 11 came from other States, and 20 from abroad. The source of infection in six cases could not be identified.

There 825 persons currently under treatment in the district.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 78 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

Of them, 63 contracted the virus through contact, while three arrived from abroad, nine from other States and three are health workers. The district has so far reported 2,435 positive cases, and there have been 1,669 recoveries. There are currently 9,004 people under observation in Kannur.

With the number of local transmission cases rising, District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak has said that prevention activities have been intensified in Pariyaram, Kadannapally, Irikkur, Iritty and Taliparamba areas in clusters. Cases with unidentified sources were being reported in the district, and it should be taken seriously, he added.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod reported 91 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the affected, 82 contracted the disease through contact, two arrived from abroad and seven from other States. As many as 156 people tested negative after undergoing COVID treatment at hospitals. There are 4,936 people under observation.

In Wayanad

As many as 35 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday. Of them, 23 were infected through contact. While one person came from abroad, 11 came from other States. There were 24 recoverieson the day.

So far, 1,245 cases have been reported from the district, of which 902 persons have recovered. A total of 3,053 persons are under observation. The district administration has declared Wards 4, 6, 7 and 15 of Poothadi grama panchayat as containment zones.

In Thrissur

As many as 72 fresh cases and 35 recoveries were reported in Thrissur on Thursday. There are 720 active cases in the district. In all, 35 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in other districts.

Of the new cases, 69 people were infected through contact. The source of infection in 19 cases is not known. Two health workers are among the positive cases. A total of 9,104 people are under observation.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Thrissur bureaus)