2,561 new cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

25 January 2022 19:47 IST

27 health staff also test positive

The district logged 2,561 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department has not released the test positivity rate for the day.

It registered nine COVID-19 deaths. The new cases include 2,460 people who contracted the disease through local transmission. Twenty-seven health staff also tested positive for the disease. The source of infection of 74 people remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, 822 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,982.

District Collector A. Alexander on Monday issued an order constituting joint squads in six taluks for conducting checks to ensure COVID-19 rules are followed in public places. The squads are headed by respective tahsildars. It consists of personnel from the police, revenue and local self government institutions.

The squads will conduct inspections at markets, business centres, theatres, bars, beaches, tourism centres, banks and government institutions.