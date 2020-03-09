256 under observation in Thrissur

Thrissur

09 March 2020 23:19 IST

39 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals

A total of 256 people, including 17 who travelled with the COVID-19 positive cases in Pathanamthitta, have been kept under observation in the district.

Of this, 39 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals and the rest of them are under home quarantine.

So far, 17 persons, co-passengers of the Ranni positive cases have been identified by the Health Department. Two persons are in isolation wards and the others are being monitored in their respective homes. Four samples have been sent for laboratory examination.

But according to unofficial sources, more people with a travel history to Italy have been reported to the Health Department in the district. Of them, half a dozen are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A control room has been opened at Thrissur Railway station. Those coming from COVID-19 hit areas should inform the control room at no. 0487 2320466; 9400408120; 9400410720;0471-2552056 (Disha)