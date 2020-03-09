Kerala

256 under observation in Thrissur

39 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals

A total of 256 people, including 17 who travelled with the COVID-19 positive cases in Pathanamthitta, have been kept under observation in the district.

Of this, 39 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals and the rest of them are under home quarantine.

So far, 17 persons, co-passengers of the Ranni positive cases have been identified by the Health Department. Two persons are in isolation wards and the others are being monitored in their respective homes. Four samples have been sent for laboratory examination.

But according to unofficial sources, more people with a travel history to Italy have been reported to the Health Department in the district. Of them, half a dozen are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A control room has been opened at Thrissur Railway station. Those coming from COVID-19 hit areas should inform the control room at no. 0487 2320466; 9400408120; 9400410720;0471-2552056 (Disha)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 11:21:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/256-under-observation-in-thrissur/article31026360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY