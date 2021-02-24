255 COVID cases in capital

The district’s active COVID-19 caseload continued to nosedive as it reached 3,591 on Tuesday. As many as 367 people recovered from the disease, even as 255 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 815.

While almost all cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, four health workers are among them.

The district administration placed 1,477 people under quarantine, while 2,110 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period without exhibiting any symptom. There were currently 23,731 people who were quarantined in their houses and 54 in various institutions.