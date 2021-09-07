2,548 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

07 September 2021 19:16 IST

1,814 cases in Kottayam, 1,435 in Alappuzha, 1,016 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,490 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 2,533 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI and 14 health workers.

At present the district has 33,967 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 22,95,932.

While 2,018 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 3,43,415 primary and 19,672 secondary contacts of the cases.

The test positivity rate in the district is 16.3%.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,814 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,799 people including eight health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 14.19%.

With 136 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirappilly panchayat, which recorded 72 cases .

As many as 1,457 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 9,298. Meanwhile, 51,484 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,435 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 14.85%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,406 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 28 others remains unknown. One health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,909 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 14,871.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 1,016 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 1,014 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of five cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 16.2%.

With 52 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamathitta, which reported 41 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed seven more lives in the district.

With 1,191 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 11,243.

(With contribution from bureaus in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)