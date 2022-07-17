₹254.02 crore Central project for Kollam

For the comprehensive renovation of power transmission and distribution network, ₹254.02 crore Central project will be implemented in the district within two years, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) monitoring committee, he added on Sunday that three 33-KV substations will be started in Perur, Valakam and East Kallada as part of the project.

While Kollam and Kottarakara circles were sanctioned ₹68.7 crore and ₹75.81 crore respectively for projects to reduce distribution losses and renovation, ₹109.51 crore has been allotted for projects to reduce transmission losses. The project aims to enable 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. RMU (Ring Main Unit) system using modern technology will be installed so that all 11-KV electric power lines in Kollam Corporation can be controlled directly from the control room.

The entire 11-KV lines in the Corporation will be replaced with underground cable lines or insulator conductor lines. The works are expected to be complete by 2025. With the completion of the project, the quantity of distribution and transmission losses in the district will be significantly reduced. The scheme has three main components—upgradation of distribution network, reduction of transmission losses and modernisation including installation of smart meters.

While projects for modernisation of distribution network and reduction of transmission losses will be completed with 100% Central fund, the Central share is 15% for smart meter installation. The monitoring committee has decided to conduct meetings once in three months to assess the progress of the work and complete the project in a time-bound manner. District Development Commissioner Asif K. Yusuf, Kollam Deputy Chief Engineer P. Lin, Kottarakkara Deputy Chief Engineer Sunil Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting.