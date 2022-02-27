2,524 new cases in State

5,499 persons recover from infection

Kerala reported 2,524 new COVID-19 cases when 34,680 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The active case pool in the State is dropping steadily, touching 29,943 on Sunday. A total of 5,499 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 7.2 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has dwindled to 2,188. New hospital admissions on Sunday was down to 258.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in hospitals in the State has further reduced to 441. The ventilator occupancy also dropped to 132. On Sunday, the State declared 16 COVID deaths, of which 3 occurred within the last 24 hours. Thirteen were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 46 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 65,223. Of these, 30,008 (46%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,97,204 cases.

In districts

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 393 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 356, Kottayam 241, Kozhikode 220, Kollam 215, Thrissur 205, Idukki 160, Pathanamthitta 142, Alappuzha 137, Kannur 121, Malappuram 113, Wayanad 101, Palakkad 96 and Kasaragod 24 cases.