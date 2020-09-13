252 more cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

13 September 2020 20:44 IST

The district’s COVID-19 graph continues on an upward trajectory with 252 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 229 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Twelve people who came from other States, nine from abroad, and two health staff were also diagnosed with the disease.

Among the 229 locally transmitted cases, 38 cases were reported from Purakkad, 23 from Alappuzha, and 19 from Chennithala. After a period of lull, Kayamkulam is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, it recorded 16 cases. Several policemen were among those contracted the disease in Kayamkulam in recent days.

Rest of the contact cases were from Ambalappuzha North (15), Pattanakkad (14), Mulakuzha (10), Aroor (9), Cherthala South (9), Venmony (7), Bharanikavu (5), Thiruvanvandoor (5), Ambalappuzha South (4), Pathiyoor (4), Mannar (4), Thazhakara (3), Neelamperoor (3), Krishnapuram (3), Chettikkad (3), Cherthala (3), two cases each from Arattuppuzha, Ala, Chettikulangara, Ezhupunna, Mavelikara, Ramankary, Thrikkunnapuzha and Thamarakulam and one case each from Arookutty, Champakulam, Cheriyanad, Devikulangara, Edathua, Kodamthuruth, Kavalam, Mannancherry, Puliyoor, Punnapra North, Punnapra South, Pallippuram, Palamel and Vayalar.

Meanwhile, 46 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. At present, the district has 2,150 active COVID-19 cases.

Ward 15 in Mulakuzha, parts of ward 5 in Chennithala, 9 in Edathua, 11 in Muthukulam, 3 and 17 in Punnapra South were declared as containment zones.