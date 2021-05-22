₹251.35 crore Central aid for mid-day meal scheme

Thiruvananthapuram

22 May 2021 20:41 IST

State will also get 68,262 tonnes of foodgrain

The State will get ₹251.35 crore and 68,262 tonnes of foodgrain from the Centre for the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme this year.

A meeting of the programme approval board, chaired by Anita Karwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Education, recently approved the annual work plan and budget proposal submitted by the State in this connection.

The approval board gave its nod for a total project outlay of ₹394.15 crore that included the mandatory State component. However, taking into consideration the additional expenditure by way of honorarium for cooking staff and transportation of foodgrain, an amount of ₹526 crore has been earmarked in the State budget for the project.

The meeting summed up as model the State’s efforts in setting up kitchen gardens in schools and their good upkeep.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish presented the budget for the State. Director of General Education K. Jeevan Babu and Additional Director C.A. Santhosh attended the online meeting.

The General Education Department has decided to continue the distribution of food security allowance till the time schools reopen. It includes foodgrain and other food items equivalent to the cost of cooking expenses.