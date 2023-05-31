25,100 children for Class 1 from Thrissur 

May 31, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thrissur

As many as 25,100 children will enter Class 1 in various schools in the district on Thursday. When 5,270 joined in government schools, 16,100 students joined aided schools and 3,730 joined the private schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.