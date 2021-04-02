2,508 new cases in State’s tally

Total cases at 11.29 lakh, TPR at 4.84%

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 51,783 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,29,890 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) registered 4.84 % on the day.

The active case pool went up slightly and had 26,407 cases on Friday. With 2,287 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,98,526.

The addition of 14 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Friday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,646 deaths.

Of the 2,508 new cases reported on Friday, 2,196 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 10 healthcare workers. In 132 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 198 infections.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 385 cases, Ernakulam 278, Kannur 272, Malappuram 224, Thiruvananthapuram 212, Kasaragod 184, Kottayam 184, Thrissur 182, Kollam 158, Pathanamthitta 111, Palakkad 103, Alappuzha 75, Idukki 71 and Wayanad 69 cases.