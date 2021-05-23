2,506 COVID-19 cases in Thrissur

The district reported 2,506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. As many as 4,874 patients have recovered from the infection. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 26.56%.

Six local bodies recorded a TPR higher than 50% on Sunday. The local bodies with high TPR are Chovvannur (53.52%), Eriyad (51.85%), Punnayoorkkulam (53.16%), Kandanassery (63.16%), Paralam (63.27%) and Panjal (50%).

There are 18,756 active cases in Thrissur and 86 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,21,794 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 2,01,727 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,493 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Sunday. Of them, 353 people are above the age of 60 and 212 are below the age of 10. In all, 12,542 people are under home care. As many as 9,435 samples were taken for testing on Sunday.