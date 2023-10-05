25,000 students to take part in Children’s Day rally

October 05, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 25,000 students, including those from schools in tribal areas of the district, will participate in this year’s Children’s Day rally in the city.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, the colourful rally will be taken out on November 14, birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

The State-level Children’s Day celebrations will be organised by the council in the State capital in a grand manner, a meeting of the organising committee here on Thursday decided.

The rally on November 14 morning will be led by children’s leaders such as children’s president and prime minister. It will begin from University Stadium and conclude at Nishagandhi auditorium at Kanakakkunnu Palace.

The committee decided to include floats reflecting contemporary issues in the rally, besides various art forms.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Health Veena George, and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will deliver the Children’s Day message at a public meeting at Nishangandhi. Release of this year’s Children’s Day stamp will be held on the occasion.

Varnotsavam 2023, an arts and literary contest for nursery, lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary school students from government and other schools in the district, will be held in the first week of November.

The organising committee meeting was inaugurated by V. Joy, MLA. Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi and vice president P. Sumeshan spoke.