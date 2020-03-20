25,000 masks daily from Kudumbashree

Fifty-eight Kudumbashree units in the district have joined the district administration in combating the COVID-19 threat by producing 25,000 cotton masks daily.

Currently 202 women are working round the clock to meet the demand of masks and the apparel units in Nedumbana and Punalur are contributing a major share by providing 15,000 masks a day.

Kudumbashree micro enterprise units from all blocks are currently engaged in the exercise.

Currently three types of masks, including those with two layers and three layers, are being produced by these units.

The Kudumbashree Mission is providing the masks to the District Medical Offices at Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam along with Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited, Karunya, Indian Oil Corporation, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, banks voluntary organisations, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and medical stores.

After taking the order, Kudumbashree will divide the work among units based of their production capacity ensuring time-bound completion.

Distributed

The product will be later distributed through collection centres operating in all blocks and Kollam Corporation.

At present Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS) are planning to source and hand over the cloth needed for the production to various units.

Sevika MES

The Sevika MES group formed in Pathanapuram block as part of the start-up village entrepreneurship programme (SVEP) has already started sourcing cloth in large quantities for the purpose.

For the last few days the units have produced over one lakh masks. While single layer masks are priced ₹10 per piece those with double and triple layers are priced ₹15 and ₹20 respectively.

The units are also producing different sanitation supplies including hand wash. The public can buy the products directly from the Kudumbashree Mission district office. For details, contact 0474-2794692.