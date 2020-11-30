250 test positive in Thrissur, 659 recover

Thrissur

30 November 2020 23:14 IST

244 get the disease through local transmission

A total of 250 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur on Monday and 659 patients recovered from the disease.

There are 6,356 active cases in the district while 81 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts. So far 59,082 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district and 52,296 people have recovered from it.

According to the official statistics, 244 people, including two health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. They include 30 patients above the age of 60 and 20 children below the age of 10. In all, 4,481 people are under home observation.

As many as 152 people were admitted in hospitals for treatment of the disease.

In all 3,293 samples were collected for the test on Monday. So far 4,73,479 samples have been tested in the district.