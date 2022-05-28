250 cadets pass out from INA

They comprise seven foreign cadets and 30 women

As many as 250 trainees passed out from the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Saturday. They include midshipmen of 102 Indian Naval Academy Course, 102 ex-NDA, cadets of 32 Naval Orientation Course (Extended), 34 Naval Orientation Course (Regular and Coast Guard), and 35 Naval Orientation Course (Regular).

The trainees comprise seven foreign cadets and 30 women. At present, 45 cadets from friendly foreign nations are undergoing training at INA. The parade was reviewed by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff. He awarded medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hari Kumar said unlike in the past, the character of conflicts had changed. “Today, conflict encompasses from anonymous to autonomous, from the real world to virtual, and from conventional to hybrid,” he added.

“When we look at these changes, both ongoing and what is going to come, the pace of change will only be even more rapid and challenging in the coming years, and future leaders will have to negotiate that,” he said.

The President’s Gold Medal for the INA B. Tech course was awarded to midshipman Suseendranathan Aditya.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the academy’s quarterdeck, to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades.

The officers will now proceed to various naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.