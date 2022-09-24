25 years of women’s panel: documentary to be released on Monday

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 24, 2022 23:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A documentary ‘Karuthalinte Kaalnoottandu’, prepared as the Kerala Women’s Commission completes 25 years, will be released on Monday.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith will release the documentary at Kalabhavan cinema at 9 a.m. on Monday. He will also release short films on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The documentary, on the history of the commission in the 25 years since its formation and activities, has been directed by Vidhu Vincent. Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi, members E.M. Radha, Shiji Sivaji, Shahida Kamal, and Indira Raveendran, and Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Rani George, will be present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app