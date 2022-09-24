Kerala

25 years of women’s panel: documentary to be released on Monday

A documentary ‘Karuthalinte Kaalnoottandu’, prepared as the Kerala Women’s Commission completes 25 years, will be released on Monday.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith will release the documentary at Kalabhavan cinema at 9 a.m. on Monday. He will also release short films on the occasion.

The documentary, on the history of the commission in the 25 years since its formation and activities, has been directed by Vidhu Vincent. Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi, members E.M. Radha, Shiji Sivaji, Shahida Kamal, and Indira Raveendran, and Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Rani George, will be present.


