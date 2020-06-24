25 test positive in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta reported the most number of COVID-19 cases for the day with 25 Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases in the district has touched 250, with 79 of them cured of the disease.

There are 170 active cases and 11 persons with symptoms of the disease in isolations wards hospitals in the district, an official bulletin in the evening said.

Of this, 80 are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry, 71 at the First-line Covid Treatment Centre at Menamthottom Hospital, Ranni,, 18 at the Firstline Covid Treatment Centre, Pandalam, and six at private hospitals in the district.

New cases

A 39-year-old man who came from Delhi and a 47-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy, a 40-year-old man, a 27-year-old youth, a 31-year-old man, a 52-year-old man, a 34-year-old youth, a 40-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old youth, all from Kuwait, were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old youth, two 27-year-old youths, and a 49-year-old man, all from Bahrain, two 36-year-old women who came from Saudi Arabia, a 33-year-old man who from Malaysia, a 33-year-old-man who came from Dubai, a 36-year-old man who came from Muscat, and a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who came from Maharashtra also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The bulletin said results of 466 swab samples received from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha on Wednesday were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 5,503 people are in quarantine in the district as on Wednesday evening. This included 3,158 people who came from various States, 1,903 expatriates and 442 contacts of infected persons.

A total of 1,180 persons were in quarantine.