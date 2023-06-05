25 Schoofes to be launched in Kannur in June

June 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KANNUR

To provide snacks, meals, and stationary items at a reduced cost for school students, ‘Schoofe’, a school cafe, will be started in 25 places in the district this month.

MLA K.K. Shailaja will carry out the district-level inauguration at the Edayanur Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

It has been planned to deliver afternoon meals cooked by the Janakiya hotel of Kudumbshree units at a cost of ₹20. Besides this, necessary items for children including pen, pencil, papers, and notebooks will also be made available at the cafes. With setting up of Schoofes, two members of Kudumbshree will get jobs in each school.

Last October, the first Schoofe was started in Kunhimangalam Government Higher Secondary School. It was started using existing facilities at the school. However, with support of the district panchayat, special kiosks have been set up at all the 25 schools.

The district panchayat had allocated ₹36 lakh last year for the project and ₹40 lakh has been set aside this year. With this, another 30 cafes will be constructed in the second phase, which will start after June, said M. Surjith, District Coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

He said the authorities will ensure the quality of food served and take necessary action when required. The other objective of the project is to prevent children from going out during intervals. It will also keep the drug mafia at bay that are targeting school children, he added.