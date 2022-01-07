25 more Omicron cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

07 January 2022 19:47 IST

Twenty-five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as due to the Omicron virus variant, taking the total number of Omicron cases detected in the State so far to 305.

The new Omicron cases were detected from Malappuram, 19, and three each from Alappuzha and Thrissur. Two of the new cases were detected in the contacts of primary cases.

A total of 32 of the 305 Omicron cases were cases reported in contacts.

