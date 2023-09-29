25 lakh people to join cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

September 29, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 25 lakh people are expected to join a massive cleanliness drive organised by the Local Self-Governments department (LSGD) across Kerala on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, covering every nook and corner of the State.

At least 200 people drawn from all walks of life from each ward of every local body will join the campaign, marking the beginning of the second phase of the intensive cleaning campaign running up to January 30, 2024. The activities will be coordinated by the State and district-level campaign secretariates.

The activities to ensure 100% waste management in schools and government institutions will be held from October 2 to 10 while activities aimed at ensuring a proper waste management system and adherence to green protocol in commercial and private establishments are planned from October 10 to 20.

Prior to this, on October 1, a massive cleanliness campaign will be conducted across the State as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and as part of Gandhi Jayanti from October 2 to 15. Around 23,000 places have been identified for the campaign which will be carried out in at least two areas in each urban local body ward and in all wards in each grama panchayat.

Volunteers can join

The programme has been registered as an event on swachhatahiseva.com. People interested in joining the campaign can select the place of their choice by downloading the map on the portal.

Also, during October, the LSGD will address the shortcomings in the waste management system in tourist destinations. The removal of garbage piled up at dumping sites and public places and cleaning of waterbodies are included in the programmes scheduled to be taken up during the month.

Other activities

The other activities planned include convening of Haritha Grama Sabhas, assessing the management of biodegradable waste at source, collection of non-biodegradable waste, installation of CCTVs at required places, and strengthening the campaign, providing rewards to those tipping off illegal waste dumping.

Children’s Haritha Sabha will be held on November 14, Children’s Day, while children for Haritha Sabha will be selected on October 2.