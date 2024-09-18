GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 lakh people screened for lifestyle diseases

12.47 lakh persons found to have at least one risk factor for lifestyle diseases. Screening done on modified version of Shylee app. In the first phase, 1.54 crore people were screened

Published - September 18, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 25 lakh persons were screened in the second phase of the Health department’s Aardram screening for lifestyle diseases, an initiative for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, a statement issued by the Health department said.

In the first phase, 1.54 crore people above 30 years of age had been screened using the Shylee app developed by e-Health. Of these, 13.6 lakh people who were found to be in the high-risk category underwent further follow-up diagnostics and those who required treatment were provided the same.

TB included

Later, the Shylee app was modified and in its version 2, TB and respiratory illnesses were also included. A total of 25,43,306 persons were screened and of this, 49.04% (12,47,262 individuals) were found to be having at least one risk factor for lifestyle diseases. Among those screened, 19,741 cases of new hypertension and 1,668 new cases of diabetes were found. The screening found 61,820 persons to be at high risk of developing cancer and were referred for follow-up tests.

Following the screening, 87,490 persons were referred for TB tests and 1,12,938 persons were referred for follow-up tests for respiratory diseases.

The survey also collected all health-related details of 29,111 chronically bedridden persons, 47,221 persons who are dependent on others for mobility and 8,36,692 senior citizens, who would be provided follow-up services from the Health department.

Follow-up care

The idea is to screen all persons above 30 years . The survey is conducted by ASHAs who visit people in their homes and the details are registered through the Shylee app. Details of visual impairment, hearing disabilities and mental health issues are also being collected through the survey

The Health department claims that those found to be at risk of lifestyle diseases through screening would be provided follow-up care also.

