2.5 lakh candidates given skill training, says Kerala Higher Education Minister

January 31, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,51,242 candidates have been given skill training through the 150 novel courses run by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by P. P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Dr. Bindu said that skill training had been given to students in artificial intelligence and machine learning, communicative English trainer, coding skills, business analytics, foreign language training, cyber security and graphic designing. ASAP has 16 community skill parks too.

ASAP is also providing skill loan through banks for those with financial difficulties, the Minister added.

