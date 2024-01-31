2.5 lakh candidates given skill training, says Kerala Higher Education Minister

January 31, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 2,51,242 candidates have been given skill training through the 150 novel courses run by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by P. P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Dr. Bindu said that skill training had been given to students in artificial intelligence and machine learning, communicative English trainer, coding skills, business analytics, foreign language training, cyber security and graphic designing. ASAP has 16 community skill parks too.

ASAP is also providing skill loan through banks for those with financial difficulties, the Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.