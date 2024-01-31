GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2.5 lakh candidates given skill training, says Kerala Higher Education Minister

January 31, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,51,242 candidates have been given skill training through the 150 novel courses run by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by P. P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Dr. Bindu said that skill training had been given to students in artificial intelligence and machine learning, communicative English trainer, coding skills, business analytics, foreign language training, cyber security and graphic designing. ASAP has 16 community skill parks too.

ASAP is also providing skill loan through banks for those with financial difficulties, the Minister added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.