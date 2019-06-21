25 kg of cannabis seized from five persons

In a major ganja haul at Bavali on the Kerala-Karnataka border, 25 kg of ganja was seized from five Andhra Pradesh natives, including two women, on Friday evening .

A police team, led by narcotic cell Dy.SP Regi Kumar, arrested Omkari Venkitesh, 24, of house number 1/36 at Royyalappally, Shirsha; Ramula Ajesh, 23, house number 2/26, main road, Mandalam, Kottappally; Sadananda Rayarakula, 49, house number 3/1-A at Gaultaganiparpi, Shyampet; Pushpa Chitkati, 31, w/o Appa Rao, house number 3/20 at Odulla Humkapetta; and Sathya,30, w/o Rajam of Thamara Veedu, Pedappal, in Visakhapatnam district, while they were transporting the contraband to Kerala.

The accused were transporting the ganja on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus heading to Mananthavady in the district from Mysuru. They kept the contraband in five separate gunny bags and hid it in their handbags, police said.

It is suspected that the ganja was meant for handing over to drug peddlers here.

The arrested said they brought the cannabis from Visakhapatnam.