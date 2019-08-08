25 houses damaged in Kasaragod

One house was completely destroyed and 25 were partially damaged in Kasaragod as torrential rain continued to lash the the region on Thursday.

A press release here on Thursday said 13 of the partially damaged houses were in the Hosdurg taluk, seven in Manjeswaram taluk, three in Vellarikkundu taluk and two in Kasaragod taluk. The house that was completely damaged was in Hosdurg taluk.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu instructed tahsildars and village officers in the district to remain alert. The district administration was equipped to handle any emergency situation, the release said.

Reports said water level in the rivers in the district had risen. Four families at Cherankai and Siraj Nagar were shifted to relatives’ houses because of sea erosion.